New Delhi: A mild earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale struck Nepal in the early hours of Saturday, as confirmed by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor, which occurred at 3:59 AM Indian Standard Time (IST), was registered at a depth of 10 kilometres beneath the Earth’s surface.

According to NCS, the earthquake’s epicentre was pinpointed at Latitude 29.17° N and Longitude 81.59° E, a region known for its susceptibility to seismic activity. So far, there have been no reports of casualties or significant structural damage. Local authorities, however, remain on alert and are closely monitoring the situation.

The National Centre for Seismology shared details of the quake on social media platform X, stating, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.8, Date: 21/12/2024, Time: 03:59:03 IST, Lat: 29.17° N, Long: 81.59° E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal.”

Nepal lies in a tectonically active zone along the Himalayan fault line, making it prone to frequent earthquakes. The region experiences a constant buildup of geological stress due to the collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, which can lead to both minor and major tremors.

The country has endured devastating earthquakes in the past, including the catastrophic 7.8 magnitude quake in April 2015 that claimed thousands of lives and caused widespread destruction. It occurred at 11:56 Nepal Standard Time Saturday, April 25, 2015, with a magnitude of 7.8.

While Saturday’s tremor was relatively mild, it serves as a reminder of the seismic risks faced by the region.

Residents in affected areas have been urged to remain alert and adhere to earthquake safety guidelines, particularly in the event of aftershocks.