Sundargarh: Four members of a family were arrested Thursday on charges of killing their pregnant daughter-in-law by setting her on fire February 11 at the Koilagate locality in Rourkela.

The deceased has been identified as Radha Kumari, daughter of Shiv Kumar, a resident of the same city.

Police said that Radha married Binod Singh more than eight years back and they have a six-year-old daughter. However, due to some altercation, she was mercilessly beaten and then set on fire on the fateful day. Later local people in the area hearing her agonising screams rushed her to the Rourkela IGH in a critical condition. Even though she gave birth to the baby, the newborn did not survive. Later Radha also succumbed to her injuries on the same day.

Radha’s family then lodged a complaint at the police station and acting on it the cops arrested her husband, father-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law.

PNN