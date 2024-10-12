Bhubaneswar: Four bodies were found scattered around the Capital City – three under the jurisdiction of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and one under the Khandagiri police limits, Friday. In the first case, locals found the blood-stained body of Manoj Kumar Gauda, 25, a resident of Tapoban Basti, in a bush near Khandagiri Hills in the morning. Manoj had been missing since October 9, and a complaint to that effect had been lodged at the local police station. The police later sent the body for autopsy even as his family members alleged that he had been murdered by some rivals as the body bore multiple wounds. GRP IIC Ashok Gochhayat said of the three bodies, two are yet to be identified. The GRP recovered a body from a bench on Platform 2 of Patia railway station.

He was later identified as Abdul Aalim Sardar, 41, a native of Howrah in West Bengal. Blood stains were found on his face. “After post mortem the body will be handed over to his family members,” Gochhayat said. Gochhayat said the decomposed body of a man, who is still to be identified, was recovered from below Kalikhama bridge, near Mancheswar railway station during the day. From the injury marks found on the body, he said, it is assumed that he had been killed in a rail mishap. Meanwhile, the GRP found another mutilated body in a decomposed condition near Patia railway station. His identity is yet to be ascertained. Gochhayat said the police are scanning CCTV footage in the area to ascertain the cause of death.