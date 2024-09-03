Bhubaneswar: The construction of four important bridges over the rivers Mahanadi, Birupa, Kathajodi and Kuakhai is set to begin as part of the strategic third line expansion between Bhadrak-Vizianagaram Rail Section, the Ministry of Railways announced Monday. The landmark project will be part of the government’s commitment to enhancing rail connectivity in eastern India, railway officials said. East Coast Railway (ECoR) sources said the tender has been invited for the construction of four important river bridges between Nergundi and Barang, in a stretch of 22 km. “The project involves the construction of critical bridges on an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode. The estimated cost of the EPC tender for construction work stands at Rs 996.60 crore, reflecting the scale and importance of the infrastructure development,” officials said.

The Mahanadi Rail Bridge, in particular, holds historical significance. The first Mahanadi Rail Bridge, completed in 1899, was an engineering marvel of its time, featuring 64 spans of 30 meters each. The second Mahanadi Rail Bridge, commissioned in 2008, was constructed for Rs 120 crore. Spanning 2.1 km (1.3 mi), the bridge is designed to accommodate trains travelling at speeds of up to 160 km per hour and is engineered to withstand seismic activities. “The bridges will not only enhance the capacity and reliability of the railway network but also ensure safe and efficient travel across the vital Railway Section,” officials said. The project, ECoR sources said, is crucial for enhancing the capacity of train traffic along with boosting the region’s economy by improving the connectivity between key industrial and commercial hubs in Odisha and beyond.