Bhawanipatna: Even if no coronavirus positive case has so far been detected in Kalahandi district, the district health department has kept a watch on four China returnees.

The district health department has recently written letters to three community health centres (CHC) to keep a tab on these persons.

Sources said a woman from Kalampur block, a man from Kesinga block and a man and woman from Lanjigarh block returned to their villages from China last month.

Acting on the direction from Home Ministry to keep those who returned from China under observation, the district health department has written letters to Kalampur, Kesinga and Lanjigarh CHCs asking them to keep a watch on the four for the next 28 days.

The health department of the district has made all preparations to tackle the disease and the district headquarters hospital is ready with at least five beds specially meant for the nCoV suspected patients.

It has identified 14 people who have returned to the state from China and Thailand following outbreak of the killer novel coronavirus (nCoV) but none have tested positive for it, sources said.

While 13 people returned to the state from China, only one came from Thailand, said a report.

All the educational institutions in the district have been directed to immediately start treatment of students who develop cold, cough or running nose.