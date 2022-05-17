Bhubaneswar: Two persons lost their lives Tuesday after a pick-up van carrying PDS rice overturned on Singari ghat near Dharmagarh in Kalahandi district. Sources said that the accident happened when the van was en route to Barshikona village from Sindhipadar under Thuamul Rampur block. The driver lost control over the wheels and the vehicle turned turtle.

Other than the two persons who lost their lives in the accident, nine others were seriously injured. They were taken to the Kalampur Community health Centre (CHC) where they are being treated. The conditions of three of the injured are stated to be critical.

Sources said the people on board the vehicle were bringing the PDS rice to their village after receiving it from Thuamul Rampur block. “They were returning with their quota of PDS rice when the accident happened. Apparently the brakes of the vehicle failed and the driver lost control and it overturned,” an eyewitness said.

“However, I can’t say as to how many people were in the pick-up van. But I can confirm that two persons have died as they were flung out of the vehicle when it overturned,” the person added.

The ambulance driver who took the injured to the hospital said put the number of injured people at more than a dozen. He said that he transported six of the injured to the hospital and added that other ambulances are being used to bring the remainder of the injured.

In another accident in Phulbani, two brothers were killed on the spot after being hit by an unknown vehicle near Model School at Dinthira village under Firingia police limits. The mother of the deceased duo also suffered serious injuries. She has been admitted to the Phulbani hospital and is in a critical condition.