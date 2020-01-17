Paralakhemundi: Four persons were injured after the car they were travelling in hit a stationary mini-truck from the rear because of poor visibility caused by fog at Padrima village in Gajapati district early Friday morning. The identities of the injured persons are yet to be ascertained.

According to a source, six persons were travelling in a car from Mohana to Berhampur. It was around 6:30am when the accident occurred. There has been no confirmation regarding the status of the two other persons who were in the car.

Locals said that since visibility was very poor and because the mini-truck did not have its tail lights on, the driver of the car failed to spot it and rammed into it.

The impact was so heavy that the front of the car has been completely decimated. Hearing the agonising screams of the passengers, locals rescued them and took them to Mohana government hospital.

Police after being informed about the accident reached the spot and seized both the vehicles.

