Islamabad: At least four people were killed and nine others injured in a road accident in Pakistan’s Punjab province Sunday, said rescue officials. The accident took place when a passenger van carrying around 20 passengers turned turtle in the Attock district, Xinhua news agency quoted the officials as saying.

Police said the over-speeding van overturned after the driver lost control over the vehicle due to brake failure.

The van was on its way to Rawalpindi district.

Following the crash, police along with rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital where several of them are said to be in critical condition.