Jharsuguda: In a shocking incident, four members of a family received serious burn injuries as a bed they were sleeping in caught fire in the wee hours of Monday at Hari Om Vihar in Brajarajnagar area of Odisha’s Jharsuguda district.

The victims were identified as Baljit Kaur (61), her daughter Manjit Kaur (36), her granddaughter Ipsit Kaur (7) and her son Rajendra Singh.

Neighbours of the family rescued them and admitted them to Central Hospital at Mandalia. However, as their condition deteriorated later, they were shifted to Rourkela for better treatment.

On being informed, Brajarajnagar police reached the spot and started an investigation. Even though the exact reason behind the mishap is yet to be known, police seized an empty petrol container near the bed.

Similarly, four thatched houses of as many families were reduced to ashes in a fire mishap at Sanaanla village under Krushnaprasad gram panchayat in Puri district late Sunday night.

Property worth lakhs of rupees including a bike, furniture and paddy were also gutted in the mishap.

Maluda fire services team and locals doused the fire.

PNN