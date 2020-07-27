Cuttack: Chauliaganj police Monday claimed to have foiled a robbery bid by arresting four criminals belonging to the gang of Sayed Usman Ali alias Tito from near Gandhi Square here.

“Somnath Sahu and Jitendra Sahu of Chauliaganj Matha Sahi, Ramchandra Nanda of Fakirpada in Jagatpur and Rashmi Ranjan Swain of Kurutunga in Kendrapara have been taken into custody while they were hatching a conspiracy to rob commuters on the national highway late Sunday night,” said a police official confirming the arrests.

A country pistol and a few sharp-edged weapons were recovered from them. The four were history-sheeters and had been working at the behest of Tito, the official said.

About the arrests, the official said that they were tipped off about the assembly.

“The four along with two others had gathered at a ground on the rear side of the fuel station near Gandhi Square here late Sunday night to plan out ways on robbing commuters. A team of Chauliaganj police, led by its inspector in-charge Tapas Pradhan, raided the ground and nabbed the criminals. Taking advantage of the darkness, two others managed to escape. While Somnath has six cases pending against him, Jitendra has 13 and Ramachandra has three cases against him with Chauliagang police. Rashmi Ranjan, on the other hand, has multiple cases registered against him with several police stations across the state,” said the official who was also the part of the team.

Efforts are on to track the absconders, the IIC said.

A case (248/20) has been registered under Sections 399, 402 of the IPC and 25 of the Arms Act.