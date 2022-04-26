Berhampur: Videos like that of KBN gang in Bhubaneswar wherein some youths were seen brandishing swords and guns went viral in the Silk City too, sources said Monday. The matter came to the fore after Baidyanathpur police arrested four persons including two minors on charge of making short videos by posing with firearms and weapons and threatening people.

The accused were identified as Prasant Sethi and Deepak Das of Kamapalli area of the city. A toy gun, two live bombs and swords have been seized from their possession. A case was registered in this connection and the accused were produced in court. They were remanded to judicial custody after the court rejected their bail pleas.

Two minors detained in this connection were produced in the juvenile justice board and remanded to a correction home.

The accused admitted that they watched KGF 2 and were influenced by the movie. Later, they prepared videos by brandishing swords and toy gun and posted it on social media. Later, they unleashed a reign of terror by threatening people.