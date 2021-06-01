Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police’s special squad arrested Tuesday four electronic showroom owners on charges of selling duplicate SONY LED television sets. A total of 120 duplicate sets were also seized from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as T Pravakar Rao, owner of Khusi Electronics at Netaji Market in Laxmisagar area; Siba Prasad Sahu of SAI Electronics at Tankapani Road; Manas Jena of Ganapati Electronics at Kargil Basti near Airport and Shamin Khan of Unitech Electronics at Idco Colony in Mancheswar area. Pravakar Rao is said to be the kingpin behind the entire crime.

Acting on allegations, the special squad conducted raids at the four showrooms and found those selling duplicate sets. The raids were conducted simultaneously and the owners were arrested from the shops.

According to the police, T Pravakar Rao is the mastermind behind the duplicate TV syndicate. He used to procure the inferior quality LED TVs from Kolkata. Then he used to brand those with Sony’s name and sell those to unsuspecting customers at premium prices. The other shop owners were associated with Rao and also sold such duplicate sets

In this connection, four cases were registered one each at Laxmisagar, Badagada, Airfield and Manchswar police stations. The four accused were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody as their bail pleas were rejected.