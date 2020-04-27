Vijayawada: Four staff members of Andhra Pradesh Governor’s office here Sunday tested positive for Covid-19.

A security officer and a staff nurse were among those found infected. They were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Following this development, officials carried out disinfectant operations at Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Governor. The municipal authorities deployed a drone to spray sodium hypochlorite in the premises.

Vijayawada is already a hotspot as it has reported more than 100 cases.

The state reported 81 new cases Sunday, taking the tally to 1097. The state has so far recorded 31 fatalities.

IANS