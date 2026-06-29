Nabarangpur/Umarkot: A four-year-old girl was killed after being run over by a mini truck while her mother and two siblings had a close shave near the old bus stand in Umarkot town of Nabarangpur district Sunday morning.

The victim, identified as Tejashree Bhatra, daughter of Hemant Bhatra of Chhatagu da village, was accompanying her mother and two siblings when the accident occurred.

According to police, the fam ily had arrived at the bus stand and was returning from a fruit shop when the truck allegedly hit the child and ran over her.

She was taken to Umarkot hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Following the incident, the victim’s family and local residents blocked State Highway-39 for nearly three hours, demanding Rs 5 lakh compensation and action against those responsible.

The protest ended after the truck owner provided Rs 2 lakh as immediate compensation.

Police seized the vehicle, detained the driver and launched an investigation.