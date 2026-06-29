Bhograi: A 75-year-old woman sustained critical injuries after her daughter-in-law allegedly attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon and bricks following a family dispute in Patharghata village under Bhograi police limits in Baleshwar district, police said.

The injured woman was identified as Jayanti Barik and the accused daughter-in-law, Shibani Barik, wife of Shankar Barik in the village.

The elderly woman was initially taken to the Jaleshwar Community Health Centre before being shifted to the Baleshwar District Headquarters Hospital. As her condition deteriorated, doctors referred her to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Kataka for advanced treatment.

She remains in critical condition. Police detained the accused daughter-in-law, Shibani, for questioning soon after the incident.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s son, Bhograi police registered a case (202/26), arrested the woman and produced her before a local court. After her bail plea was rejected, she was remanded to judicial custody.