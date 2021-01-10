Padmapur: Basudevpur block in Bhadrak district is set for a major infrastructure overhaul with the administration insisting on fast tracking of development.

According to reports, 40 creeks will be renovated to boost irrigation while 27 bridges will be built to push connectivity in various parts of the block.

The state’s first model creek was executed at Badakiari of Lunga panchayat in 1980 so as to drain off rain water as well as irrigating farmlands.

Over years, Nuasahi creek and various distributaries of Mantei river became shallow and were choked with alluvial deposits. As a result, many areas have been facing water logging with floodwater failing to drain off.

In summer, farmers face difficulties in availing water from creeks and distributaries.

MLA Bishnubrata Routray laid the foundation stone for a number of projects. About 40 creeks will be dredged for irrigation while 27 new bridges will be constructed. `5 crore has been estimated for these projects.

People of Lunga, Guagadia, Jagannathprasad and Edatal panchayats will benefit from these project in the irrigation and communication sectors. Officials say, these projects will be completed within 11 months.

