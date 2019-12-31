New Delhi: State of the Nation Poll 2020 has found that 39.3 per cent respondents think relations with Pakistan will not be good next year. As per the poll, Indians are not very optimistic about better relations with Pakistan in 2020.

The respondents were asked “How will be the relations with Pakistan in 2020 in comparison with the year 2019?”. Of this, 39.3 per cent respondents said the ties will worsen in the next year. While 27.5 per cent Indians think that there will be no change and the status quo will remain with Pakistan. But more than 30 per cent are optimistic and think that relations will improve. However, the difference is 6 per cent between pessimistic and optimistic views.

Relations with pakistan were all-time low post-Pulwama attack on a CRPF convoy and then India responded with an air strike in Balakot to dismantle the terrorist hideouts. Next came the government decision to abrogate Article 370 in J&K with Pakistan objecting to the decision.

Pakistan has also raised this issue at international forums unsuccessfully. While the current government is not in the mood to open dialogue with Pakistan to normalize the situation with two countries and Pakistan is also not leaving any stone unturned to defame India at all global forums.

Pakistan showed some gestures to open the Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrimage, yet the impression is that the current PTI government led by Imran Khan, which came to power with the support of the Army, will continue to be anti-India.