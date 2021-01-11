Boudh: Forged experience certificates have proved costly for 40 para-teachers in Boudh district. The district education officer has issued show-cause notices to all the teachers, a report said.

According to the report, the state government has laid stress on quality education and made terms and conditions for teachers stricter.

As per the government guidelines, the jobs of para-teachers, who have worked over six years, will be regularised.

As many as 85 teachers from three blocks of the district had applied for job regularisation. They had submitted various documents including their experience certificates to the district education office.

The district education office has sent their certificates to the Board authorities for verification.

On verification by the Board, experience certificates furnished by 40 teachers were found to be fake.

“After this illegality came to the fore, all the teachers have been served with show-cause notices,” said district education officer Gendra Kujur.

Most of the teachers with fake experience certificates are from Harbhanga block.

Earlier, various quarters had alleged that scores of teachers have been serving on the basis of fake certificates. The state government had ordered for verification of certificates of all the teachers in the district.

Thirteen teachers were caught with forged certificates. They were dismissed from service. Now, detection of forged experience certificates has caused a lot of worry for the department and the teachers too.

PNN