Puri: The servitors of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri will get free land to construct houses, Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Krishan Kumar said Thursday.

Informing that the decision in this regard was taken at the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee meeting held Thursday, the Chief Administrator said 400 servitors will be benefited in the first phase.

“Each servitor family will get a patch of land measuring 600 square feet. The houses will be constructed on eight acres. The servitors will each get Rs 2 lakh each to get their houses constructed. If they want to add rooms, they can do so by investing their own money,” he added.

Similarly, a decision has been taken at the meeting to set up Shree Mandir Adarsh Gurukul in Puri. For this, a society will be formed which will function under Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee. Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb will be its chairman. For the smooth management of the institution, a Shree Mandir Gurukul Fund will also be created. It will come up at a cost of Rs 20 crore and the entire cost will be borne by the state government.

PNN