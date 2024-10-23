Bhubaneswar: Nandankanan zoo and State Botanical Garden in Bhubaneswar will remain closed for visitors October 24 and 25 in view of the impending Cyclone Dana, a source said Wednesday.

Earlier, the authorities had closed Similipal Tiger Reserve and Bhitarkanika National Park for tourists from October 23 to 25.

On the other hand, the state’s Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik has appealed to people to provide shelters to stray animals, including dogs and oxen, during the cyclone.

If any stray animal is found injured, one can call helpline number 1962 for assistance, he said.

It can ablso be mentioned here that the preliminary test of the Odisha civil service examination, 2023, has been postponed in view of the impending cyclone, which will hit the Odisha coast by October 25.

According to a notice issued by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), the preliminary examination, which was scheduled to be held on October 27 has been postponed and a fresh date will be notified after seven days.

The OPSC has advised the candidates to visit its official website for further information.

