Khurdha: Mobile phones have turned into a craze for everybody. These days people rarely talk on mobiles… they rather remain glued on to the sets watching various things that they like. Kids and youngsters, these days have huge arguments with their parents over possession of cell phone.

But at the same time this desperate urge to own a mobile is turning dangerous by the day. A minor tried to commit suicide Sunday after his father refused to buy him a mobile. The incident took place at Satpatna village under Dashpala block of Nayagarh district. The identity of the minor has not been disclosed by the police for the sake of his future.

Sources said, the minor asked his father to buy him a mobile phone and had been persisting on the matter for the last few denials. However, the minor’s father rebuffed all his requests. Angered by the situation the minor tried to kill himself Sunday. However, he was lucky as the moment, the minor hanged himself from the fan, it came to the notice of family members.

They rushed the minor, who by then was in an unconscious stated to the Daspalla CHC. He was then shifted to Nayagarh district headquarters hospital and later to a Bhubaneswar-based hospital after his health deteriorated.

PNN