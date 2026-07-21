Imphal: Forty-two militants of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) surrendered before security forces in Manipur Tuesday, police said.

Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh was present at the homecoming ceremony, jointly organised by the state Home Department and the Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) at its headquarters in Imphal’s Mantripukhri.

Police said the surrendered militants handed over 28 weapons, including AK-series rifles, rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), pistols and other war-like stores comprising grenades, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), detonators, ammunition and wireless sets.

The surrendered cadres will be rehabilitated under the Centre’s Revised Scheme for Surrender-cum-Rehabilitation of Militants in the North East States, 2018, police said.