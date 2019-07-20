Bargarh: As many as 43 children suffering from heart ailments will receive free treatment in Ahmadabad and Rajkot towns of Gujarat, Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) executives said here.

These kids were sent from Bargarh to Shree Sai Janani Campus in Bhubaneswar Friday evening for treatment.

Among the 43 children, there are six from Sohela block, five from Jharbandh, eight from Paikmal, four from Gaisilet, four from Barpali and seven from Attabira block. All the children were sent to Bhubaneswar along with their parents and several officials of Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) in two buses.

A team of doctors from Ahmadabad would conduct a preliminary check up on them Saturday and then the date and time for their operation would be decided. They would be sent to Ahmadabad and Rajkot in phases for operation.

District Swasthya Samiti has informed that the operation would be performed there free of cost. RBSK is bearing the travelling and post-operation treatment cost.

Earlier, a doctor team on behalf of RBSK had visited different villages in the district and had identified the patients. They were then brought to Bargarh district headquarters hospital (DHH) where it was confirmed that they have heart ailments.

