Berhampur: As many as 45 juveniles lodged in a government-run correctional facility in Berhampur have tested positive for coronavirus.

The facility has a total of 100 minors. Some of them recently developed coronavirus-like symptoms following which swab samples from 72 of them were collected Friday. The reports of 45 inmates came out to be positive for COVID-19, informed Berhampur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Chakraborty Singh Rathore.

On the other hand, superintendent of the facility PK Hara informed that the district administration has been requested to send a medical team for the treatment of the minors.

“The infected inmates have been kept in isolation and their treatment has started. Some of them are now feeling better,” Hara informed.

Notably, juvenile criminals from 12 districts are generally shifted to this correctional facility.

It may also be mentioned here that earlier nine staff and 35 undertrial prisoners from Berhampur circle jail had tested positive for COVID-19.

PNN