Bhubaneswar: There has been a 45 per cent rise in the number of men opting for family planning through vasectomies in Odisha over the past three years, according to data provided by Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling in the Assembly Monday.

However, the figures for vasectomies (male sterilisation) are significantly lower compared to tubectomies, a permanent method of contraception for women.

In response to a query from BJD MLA Dhruba Charan Sahoo, Mahaling said 991 men underwent family planning operations in 2021-22, with the numbers rising to 1,569 in 2022-23 and further to 1,792 in 2023-24.

In contrast, tubectomy operations for women totaled 82,152 in 2021-22, increased to 92,915 in 2022-23, and then decreased to 80,403 in 2023-24, he added.

Overall, Odisha conducted 259,822 family planning operations from 2021-22 to 2023-24, comprising 4,352 vasectomies and 255,470 tubectomies, the minister said.

Mahaling emphasised the state’s commitment to promoting family planning operations, noting the observance of World Population Day on July 11 each year to raise awareness about sterilisation procedures nationwide.

The government incentivises these operations, offering Rs 2,000 for vasectomies, Rs 1,400 for female sterilisation, and Rs 2,200 for post-delivery sterilisation to beneficiaries.

