Berhampur: There is no let-up in deaths due to lightning strikes as the natural calamity has claimed 83 lives in areas under Southern Police Range in Berhampur in the last three years, a report said, adding that Ganjam has topped the list with 45 deaths.

According to sources, the state government is conducting awareness programmes on possible steps to be adopted by people during lightning strikes. However, there is no end to casualties due to the natural disaster. In 2022, as many as 24 deaths due to lightning strikes were reported from areas under Southern Police Range. Similarly, 27 deaths were reported in 2023, and 32 in 2024. Currently, various areas in the state are witnessing heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning. Reports also said that 14 persons died in lightning during thunderstorms May 16. Among them, two persons died in separate incidents, while Gajapati district reported one death May 16. In Ganjam police district, at least 45 deaths occurred during the last three years. Similarly, the district reported 13 deaths in 2022, 15 in 2023 and 17 in 2024.

Moreover, Berhampur police district witnessed 13 lightning deaths, while Boudh reported six, Gajapati 11 and Kandhamal eight during the last three years. An analysis of the records reveals that Ganjam district recorded the maximum incidents of lightning and the maximum number of deaths. Usually, police register unnatural death (UD) cases and send the bodies for post-mortem, following which the family members of the deceased are awarded compensation as per government norms.

As a preventive measure, the state government is laying stress on the plantation of more palm saplings, as these trees can only save people from lightning. It is learnt that volunteers and social activists are collecting palm seeds and planting them in various areas of Ganjam district.

Secretary of Rushikulya Samudra Kainchha Surakshya Samiti (Rushikulya Marine Turtles Protection Committee) Rabindranath Sahu and his team collected over 12,000 palm seeds and planted them in various areas for the purpose. Palm seeds have been planted in various areas of Chhatrapur and Ganjam blocks as well as on both sides of the Rushikulya River, and on the opposite side of Tampara lake.