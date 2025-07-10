Mahakalpara: A 39-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a teacher in an area under Jambu Marine police limits under this block in Kendrapara district, police said Wednesday. The accused was identified as Ranjit Mandal, a teacher posted at a government school. Police detained Mandal after the survivor lodged a complaint in the police station Wednesday. A case (139/25) has been registered in this connection, and an investigation began. A woman police officer also recorded the statement of the survivor under Section 180 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The survivor will further record her statement in the court of the magistrate Thursday.

Meanwhile, she has been rehabilitated at a short-stay home, and a medical examination has been conducted on her at the Mahakalpara community health centre. Jambu Marine police inspector in-charge (IIC) Soumya Ranjan Biswal said that an investigation has been launched and action will be taken against the accused as per norms. Block education officer Kailash Chandra Dalei said he is yet to receive any complaint against the teacher. “Action will be taken against the accused teacher on the basis of government norms after receiving a complaint,” he said.