Purusottampur: Yet another COVID warrior has lost his life while fighting the deadly virus in Ganjam district. The in-charge medical officer of Bhatakumarada community health centre (CHC) under Purusottampur block in Ganjam district, who tested for COVID-19, breathed his last Sunday.

The deceased doctor has been identified as Dr B Krishna (45). Exact reason behind the death of the doctor, however, is yet to be known. At the moment, it is also unclear, whether Dr Krishna suffered from any comorbidities.

A pall of gloom descended the locality as the news broke. The doctor used to be very popular among the staff as well as local people, said a man here.

According to a source, a COVID testing camp was held at Rani Gaon under Purusottampur block August 4. Dr B Krishna got his swab samples collected there for testing. His report turned out to be positive for coronavirus. He was immediately admitted at KIIMS Hospital in Bhubaneswar. While undergoing treatment, he breathed his last Sunday morning.

