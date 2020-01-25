Bhubaneswar: In a bid to ensure timely delivery of revenue related services, state government has planned to create 450 new revenue circles.

According to Revenue and Disaster Management department sources, there are 2,279 revenue circles across the state. Though there is a need for revenue circles in many areas of the state, only 229 such circles have been created in last decade.

Therefore, the state government has taken the decision to create 450 new revenue circles to provide services like mutation, issue of miscellaneous certificates, assessment of crop loss, demarcation of land, collection of land revenue and maintenance of land records in hassle-free manner, the source said. In rural areas, one revenue circle will be created comprising three GPs while in one Revenue Inspector will be there for three municipal wards in towns like Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Berhampur, Puri and Sambalpur, they said.

As per proposal, the highest of 45 revenue circles are likely to be created in Balasore district, followed by 43 in Cuttack, 32 in Jajpur, 26 in Khurda, 25 in Kalahandi, 22 in Keonjhar, 21 in Dhenkanal, 20 each in Angul, Ganjam and Bargarh, 19 in Bolangir, 17 in Nayagarh, 14 each in Puri and Sundargarh, 13 each in Gajapati & Kendrapara, 12 in Nuapada & Nabarangpur, 11 in Koraput and 10 in Samablpur.

Similarly, Bhadrak and Boudh districts will have three more such circles each while Deogarh will get four new RI circles, Jagatsinghpur will have one, Jharsuguda & Malkangiri to have five each, Kandhalmal 7, Mayurbhanj 9 and 2 each in Rayagada and Sonepur districts.