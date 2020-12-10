Bhubaneswar: A total of 458 COVID-19 patients were cured of the disease and discharged from their respective treatment facilities Thursday, the Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department, Government of Odisha said in a series of tweets Thursday. The total number of recovered cases in Odisha went up to 3,017,870 with the fresh recoveries. Earlier in the day, Odisha had registered 343 new cases of COVID-19 infections. However, the daily recovery rate has been constantly more than the new infections for the past few weeks.

Angul district topped the recovery list with 48 COVID-19 patients being discharged from hospitals. It was followed by Bolangir and Khurda districts that reported 44 and 41 recoveries respectively.

Other districts that reported recoveries are Sundargarh (37), Mayurbhanj (35), Cuttack and Nuapada (24 each), Jagatsinghpur (22), Jajpur and Puri (19 each), Balasore, Keonjhar and Sambalpur (14 each), Kendrapara (12), Koraput (11), Kalahandi and Malkangiri (eight each), Bhadrak, Deogarh, Nayagarh and Nabarangpur (seven each), Ganjam and Jharsuguda (six each), Dhenkanal (five), Bargarh (three), Boudh, Rayagada and Sonepur (two each) and Kandhamal (one).

The state pool also reported nine more recoveries.