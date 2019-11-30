New Delhi: The first phase of polling in Jharkhand recorded a voter turnout of 46.83 per cent at 2p.m. as thirteen constituencies in six districts of the state went to the polls Saturday.

According to the Election Commission, Chatra witnessed 46.21 per cent turnout, Gumla 41.9 per cent, Bishunpur, 41.39 per cent, Lohardaga, 48.72 per cent, Manika 45.17 per cent, Latehar 52.14 per cent, Panki 45.2 per cent, Daltonganj 45.4 per cent, Bishrampur 45.8 per cent, Chattarpur 47.4 per cent, Hussainabad 46.8 per cent, Garhwa 46.32 per cent and Bhawanathpur 53.13 per cent.

Several constituencies in the first phase fall in Naxal-affected areas such as Latehar, Lohardaga, Chatra, Gumla, Manika, Panki and Daltonganj.

Earlier in the morning, a bridge in Gumla district’s Bishnupur was blown up allegedly by Naxals while voting was underway. Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan said that no one was injured and that polling was not affected.

Voting in five-phase Jharkhand polls will conclude December 20 and the result will be announced December 23.