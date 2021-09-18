Jammu: Four hundred and sixty youths from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Saturday joined the J&K light infantry (JAKLI) regiment after an impressive passing out parade in Jammu district.

Lt Colonel Devender Anand, defence ministry spokesman said in a statement, “The JAKLI Regimental Centre showcased its latest batch of 460 passing out young soldiers from the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh at JAKLI Training Camp, Dansal, district Jammu.

“Recruit Course Serial number 126, on having completed one year of strenuous training was attested today at Recruit Training Camp, Dansal.

“The attestation parade, depicting graduation of a Recruit and his transformation into a Young Soldier, was reviewed by Lt Gen M.K Das, Commandant OTA Chennai and Colonel of the Regiment Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry.

“The dauntless young soldiers of the Regiment hailing from all regions and religions of the J&K and Ladakh, marching in precise unison with a singular aim of devoting their lives in service of the nation, singing their Regimental Song ‘Balidanam Veer Lakshanam’, inspired one and all as their voice echoed in the entire region.

“Their salute to the Tri-Colour with National Anthem playing inspired patriotic fervour amongst all present during the parade.

“Lt Gen M.K. Das, congratulated the Young Soldiers for their immaculate Parade and impressed upon selfless service towards the Nation. He praised their contribution towards encouraging more and more youth from J&K to come forward to join the Security Forces and

also highlighted the vital role played by their parents in motivating their wards to join this noble profession.

“The young soldiers who excelled themselves in varied facets of training were also felicitated by Lt Gen M.K. Das”.

