Bargarh: Amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus, as many as 47 migrant labourers are walking back from Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh to their houses in Bargarh, Bolangir and Rayagada districts.

According to sources, these labourers had gone to Vizianagaram few months ago. The nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus rendered them jobless. Due to vehicles not plying, they were forced to stay back. After few initial days of the lockdown, they exhausted their money and went hungry for some days.

Finding no other option, they decided to walk home. They embarked on the strenuous journey along the railway track three days ago. As they were passing through Seethanagaram in Andhra Pradesh, they saw from a distance that policemen were carrying out checking. To avoid the cops, they went into a nearby forest and took shelter at a temple.

After coming to know about them, social activist Dibas Kumar Sahu of Jokhipali village under Bijepur block in Bargarh district talked to them over phone and assured them their safe return.

The labourers shared the location details with Dibas who in turn contacted superintendent of police (SP), tehsildar and policemen in Seethanagaram.

A team of Seethanagaram police reached the spot and offered some food to the labourers who were hungry and tired from walking. The police let them go when they entreated them to allow them to pass through as they wanted to go to their homes.

They informed Dibas at 7pm, Sunday that they had reached somewhere near Rayagada district.

Meanwhile, Dibas has requested Bargarh, Bolangir and Rayagada collectors to arrange buses for these labourers.

