New Delhi: The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 5,274 Wednesday which meant that 485 new persons have been infected by the deadly disease and the death toll rose to 149, the Union Health Ministry said. Currently the number of active coronavirus cases stand at 4,714 with 410 people being cured. Twenty five new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Sixteen people died in Maharashtra, two each in Delhi, West Bengal, Haryana and Tamil Nadu and one in Andhra Pradesh.

Maharashtra has reported the most coronavirus deaths at 64, followed by Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh at 13 each and Delhi at nine. Telangana, Punjab and Tamil Nadu have reported seven fatalities each.

West Bengal has registered five deaths, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have reported four each, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan have recorded three deaths each. Two deaths each have been reported from Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala. Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry data. The death toll on Tuesday evening was 124.

However, a tally compiled by this agency on the basis of deaths reported by various states as Wednesday evening showed at least 5,521 coronavirus cases and 172 deaths while 500 were discharged.

According to the ministry’s data updated at 5 pm, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra at 1,018, followed by Tamil Nadu at 690 and Delhi at 576 cases. The cases have risen to 427 in Telangana while Kerala has reported 336 COVID-19 cases so far. Rajasthan has 328 cases, Uttar Pradesh has 343 and Andhra Pradesh reported 305 coronavirus cases.

Coronavirus cases have risen to 229 in Madhya Pradesh, 175 in Karnataka and 165 in Gujarat. Haryana has 147 cases, Jammu and Kashmir has 116, West Bengal has 99 and Punjab has 91 positive patients so far.

Odisha has reported 42 coronavirus cases while 38 people were infected with the virus in Bihar. Uttarakhand has 31 patients and Assam 27. Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh have 18 cases each while Ladakh has 14 positive patients so far.

PTI