Rayagada: With Covid-19 cases on the rise in Odisha, as many as 49 students at MITS Engineering College in Rayagada tested positive for coronavirus, the college authorities informed Monday.

A source said, five students of the college had earlier tested positive for the virus January 7. With recently detected cases, the total number of infected students in the educational institution has reached 54.

On the other hand, following the detection of fresh infections, the district administration has declared Hostel-1 and 2 of the private engineering college as micro-containment zones and subsequently sealed its premises.

“During a rapid antigen testing for Covid-19 carried out on the hostel inmates, at least 49 of them were found infected. All the infectees have been kept under isolation and necessary medical assistances are being provided by the administration,” a spokesperson said.

“Meanwhile, contact tracing of the Covid-19 infectees and sanitisation of the college premises are underway. The district administration is taking all possible steps to contain any probable spread of the viral disease,” Rayagada Collector Saroj Kumar Mishra informed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rayagada district reported 82 fresh Covid-19 cases as of Sunday, 31 cases as of Saturday, 21 cases as of Friday and 22 cases Thursday.

PNN