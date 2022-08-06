Narsinghpur: Poor mobile connectivity will be a thing of past soon for the people in remote pockets of this block in Cuttack district as these areas will be connected with 4G services. Telecommunication is still a dream in many hilly pockets under this block. Locals have been complaining of poor network while official services are being severely affected. Their long-pending demand is going to be realised as 11 mobile towers will be set up in the area to provide 4G services so as to push the digital India campaign in remote areas.

As per decision, the block administration has identified places like Khol, Nuapatana, Bada, Kushal, Phulapada, Muraripur, Barabhaya, Brahmani, Bahada, Benipathar and Nuagaon where towers will be set up. Locals said that scores of tourists visit Dianjhar waterfall in Olab panchayat, but they face a lot of difficulties in staying connected with their near and dear ones at far-off places. Earlier, a delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had written to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw about the network issues in the area