The Veena kar seva in Puri has vanished a long time back so through this event I encourage all to learn Veena as a major part of Odissi music

K Ramarao Patro| Veena player

Bhubaneswar: The 4th Debaprasad Utsav-2019, organised by Guru Debaprasad Das foundation, was held at GKCM Odissi Research Centre in Bhubaneswar, Monday. The event was attended by Bijay Kumar Nayak, Director, Odia Language Literature and Culture department as chief guest while the guests of honour were Suresh Chandra Hota, Director, BPIA, Namrata Chhadha, member, Juvenile Justice Board, Sangeeta Gosain, CEO, GKCM Odissi Research Centre and Jagarnatha Khuntia.

It may be noted here that the Debaprasad Das foundation was established in 1995 and since then the foundation has been working to keep up the good work of Late Guru Debaprasad Das by organising seminars, workshops, festivals and competitions in the state.

Interacting with Orissa POST, Bipanchi Das, founder of the trust, said, “We organise the workshop to eternalise and treasure Gurji’s steps and styles. As Guruji’s daughter I have opened Debangana dance school to inculcate the culture of Guruji among young dance enthusiasts. ‘Anusaran’ is one of the most attended workshops by Odissi enthusiasts from all over India.”

Odissi dancer Anita Singh Deo, one of the winners of the Debaprasad Das Sanmaan, said, “I feel this award ceremony is one of the most important programmes of the year. Debaprasad Das is the ultimate Guru of Odissi as he has always helped his students to learn each and every fundamental of Odissi before making Ranga Pravesh. Unfortunately, nowadays such methodical learning is nowhere to be seen. The foundation is doing excellent work as it is training and supporting young talents through Debaprasad Das Gharana style. I am also honoured to receive the award along with legends like Harmohan Khuntia and K Ramarao Patro.”

On winning the award, Veena player K Ramarao Patro said, “In my career spanning more than 45 years, this award truly has overwhelmed me. I have also started an Odissi Veena class at Biragovindapur. The Veena kar seva in Puri has vanished a long time back so through this event I encourage all to learn Veena as a major part of Odissi music.”