Chilika, Jan 13: Chilika Development Authority is all set to conduct the fourth annual Flora and Fauna survey in Chilika Lagoon January 15 to assess the bio-diversity of the Lagoon eco-system.

100 technical personnel will be engaged in the exercise. All boat owners associations and PFCS members were requested not to ply the boats from 6 am to 12 noon.

Visitors were requested not to visit the lake during the period. The ecological richness of the lake is of great value in preserving the genetic diversity because of the multiplicity of its habitat, flora and fauna.

In the past, the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) surveyed the lake between 1985 and 1988 and identified 800 species of fauna, including many rare, endangered, threatened and vulnerable species, but excluding terrestrial insects. This year, Chilika has recorded more than 12 lakh migratory birds in its territories.