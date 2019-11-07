Mumbai: The film industry and cricket are are followed religiously by people every single day. Each has its own enormous fan base. Time and again, these two industries have come together with several cute love stories with actresses falling in love with cricketers or vice versa.

While many tied the knot and are living a happy life, there are many cricketers who weren’t lucky enough. They had to go separate ways for reasons best known to them.

Here are the top 5 love story of celebrities and cricketers who never get married:

Nimrat Kaur-Ravi Shastri: Ravi Shastri, who is separated from his wife Ritu for a while now, had fallen head-over-heels in love with Nimrat. The two were reportedly dating discreetly for last two years. However, their affairs did not go well and the two went separate ways.

Nagma- Sourav Ganguly: Nagma was in a relationship with Ganguly in the early 2000’s. Ganguly was the skipper of the national team back then. With media attention starting to take a toll on Sourav’s flourishing career, he ended his love story.

Amrita Arora – Usman Afzal: Actress Amrita Arora tied the knot with Shakeel Ladak long ago. She was in news for dating Pakistani origin Australian cricketer Usman Afzal. However, after being together for more than a year, the duo decided to go separate ways for reasons best known to them.

Sofia Hayat- Rohit Sharma: Back in 2012, controversial former actress Sofia Hayat revealed that she and Sharma dated for a while but they eventually ended the relationship. The reason of the break up was unclear but she in an interview stated that “she was looking for a gentleman this time.”

Isha Sharvani- Zaheer Khan: Zaheer Khan, who is now a happily married man, dated actress Isha Sharvani. It is said that both were in the relationship for eight years. The news was that both of them even printed their wedding card, but due to being busy in work, they grew apart and distance was the reason of their separation.

PNN