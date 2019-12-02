Nothing can beat the flavour of desi chocolate jaggery or gur after a hearty meal during winters. Health experts have always suggested it as one of the best digestives that has numerous other health benefits to boast about.

Not only is it known for its excessive iron and vitamin C content, but it has also been used as a traditional remedy for respiratory disorders and throat problems during winter.

Each gram of jaggery gives four calories, thus generating heat in the body. During winters the blood vessels get tapered due to cold weather and jaggery is responsible for dilating the blood vessels and further improves blood flow, thus causing the body to heat up.

While it is good to consume jaggery in winter, it may have completely opposite effects when consumed in hot months.

5 amazing health benefits of jaggery during winter:

Anti-allergic: Jaggery has anti-allergic properties that makes it an best remedy to control diseases like asthma, bronchitis, allergy and all other respiratory diseases. Jaggery mixed in warm milk is a popular and effective way to fight against cold and cough. Drinking a glass of warm jaggery milk after meals helps in faster recovery from cold and cough.

Cleanses the body: It is the best natural cleansing agent for the body, which removes toxic particles from the body and is also considered good for people working in polluted areas. It acts as a detox for the body.

Controls acidity: Jaggery is known for controlling acidity and keeps the stomach calm. Regular consumption of jaggery in any form helps maintain normal body temperature. In fact the health experts, recommend eating jaggery after the meal to smoothen digestion.

Chest congestion: Boil water with black pepper, cumin, and jaggery to it. Consume this solution when warm and it will give you relief from chest congestion. Take this solution at least 1-2 times a day to get the better result.

Respiratory issues: Those suffering from asthma and bronchitis should consume jaggery on a daily basis. The heating process of sugarcane juice increases the anti-allergic properties and relaxes the respiratory muscles and provides immediate relief.

PNN