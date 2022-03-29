Berhampur: Five people were arrested Tuesday in connection with the gruesome murder of four brothers in Ganjam district last week, police said. A clash broke out between two groups at Pitala town, around 160 km south of Bhubaneswar, on the night of March 22 after one of the suspects allegedly made objectionable remarks against a woman, they said.

It led to a heated argument with the brothers, who ran a fast-food outlet in the area. The accused persons left after threatening the other side with dire consequences, police said. They returned after some time with arms such as a spade and bamboo sticks. They attacked the brothers and fled from the spot, leaving them in a pool of blood, informed police.

The deceased were identified as Pandav Swain, Raja Swain, Chandan Swain and Sambhu Swain, police said.

Also read: Ganjam: four killed, one injured in group clash

Five suspects, including main accused Amiya Swain (36) and two teenagers aged 19, have been arrested, Ganjam SP Brijesh Rai said.

Amiya was earlier involved in at least 15 cases and committed the crime when he was out on bail, the SP said. He said that police have intensified the search to nab another suspect. The weapons used have been seized. These include a spade, a bamboo stick and an iron angle – all having having bloodstains, Rai informed.