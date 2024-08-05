Welcome to money and health Rashifal today, where horoscope gives you glimpses into your future through zodiac signs and rules of astrology. Our expert astrologers have analyzed the stars and aligned the cosmos to provide accurate predictions for all zodiac signs, including Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Discover what the celestial bodies have in store for you and make informed decisions based on astrology, horoscope, and your specific zodiac sign.

Aries: You will be a compassionate and caring person. Today you are feeling very generous and will give freely of your treasures, which, Ganesha says, will be adequately compensated in future. You have the exceptional ability to combine work and fun, and will treat peers and juniors as your family.

Taurus: Your efficiency and resourcefulness will, today, be functioning on overdrive. You will manage difficult problems and sort out complex issues with any sweat. You make have to take instant decisions on vital and central issues, without any forewarning, or time to think things out. The day being a favourable one, you will not go wrong, assures Ganesha. You will gradually become calm and relaxed as the evening approaches. Later, you will most probably be hanging out with friends.

Gemini: You will be in a nostalgic frame of mind and will likely revisit old memories from the past. The post noon sessions should see some occurrences that will leave you feeling sentimental. You will take decisions guided by your heart rather than your mind. You need to develop a sense of right and wrong, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Ganesha warns you of minor ailments. Don’t eat very cold items. You will help others in tackling their problems. Ganesha says that you must begin by yourself any auspicious task.

Leo: You will come into some money by accident today. There is a good chance of making a huge gain in the share market today. You will be filled with a lot of self-confidence. Nobody will be able to influence your opinion today. However, your strongly expressed views may end up hurting someone, says Ganesha.

Virgo: What you wish to do today is to overhaul the looks of your living space. You might want to add some pieces of furniture or some items of decoration that define your personality. Ganesha advises you to be ready in the evening to be a great performer or probably to lend some valuable help.

Libra: Ganesha says you will use your creative and artistic skills in decorating and renovating your home. You will experience a feeling of pride when all will appreciate your home décor. You will want to spend the evening all alone as you may feel uneasy in the company of your friends and not particularly in the mood to socialise. Ganesha says you should try to be calm and cool.

Scorpio: You shall be bursting with self-confidence today, says Ganesha. On the professional front, your herculean efforts will bear fruit. Domestic affairs will remain harmonious, predicts Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Ganesha advises you to flock with birds of the same feather today. The perfection in your ideas may not materialise on paper today. And, it shall be evasive even when you get to the job of executing ideas. But keep working, advises Ganesha, and remain practical later in the day.

Capricorn: It’s all true and not too hard to digest either: your family will be your ladder to success and will bless you with all the luck you need, says Ganesha. You will make a good head-start today, right from your home, and will continue to maintain the same tempo at work too. Only at the fag end of the day will you realise that you are richer, not in terms of the amount of money you have, but by the number of hearts you will have won with your million-dollar smile.

Aquarius: Cleaning up the clutter, either at your home or office, will be priority number one. Grab this chance to impress your boss or spouse and make your personal space squeaky clean. A dinner by candlelight with your beloved will ease your tired muscles, says Ganesha.

Pisces: Your powers of concentration and focus come to the fore. Your lucidity and eye for detail will save you from many a hassle that could have developed later on. The time that this will save your bosses and peers will bring you many accolades, says Ganesha.

PNN & Agencies