Mumbai: While many may envy the lifestyle of the rich and famous in celebrities, what’s not often talked about is how dangerous an acting gig can really be. Especially in films that require dangerous and intense stunts, many precautions need to be taken to ensure the safety of both the cast and crew.

Our favorite celebrities work really very hard and their job aren’t any less stressful than ours. Celebs also face injuries while shooting for action sequences but that doesn’t let their spirit fade off. They spend a lot of time on movie sets and work odd hours for long durations to surprise audience.

Here are the five celebs who were injured in movie set:

Hrithik Roshan: We all know that Hrithik does his stunts on his own and this has sometimes proved to be fatal for him. Recently, during the shooting for Mohenjodaro, he got injured doing an action scene. It left him with a torn ligament in the leg and in fact he was advised four weeks of bed rest because of this injury. Hrithik suffered from a serious back problem on the set of Agneepath movie too.

Alia Bhatt: Alia works hard and it shows in her all movies. Many of you don’t know that Alia got injured on the sets of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, while shooting for a song. She injured her calf ligament but despite the injury she was seen promoting her film. In fact Alia Bhatt sustained an injury to her arm on the sets of Kapoor and Sons.

Shraddha Kapoor: Shraddha was injured twice recently while shooting a dance sequence. Once, on the sets of ABCD 2 where she strained her back and then, on the sets of Baaghi during the practice of dance.

Shahrukh Khan: King Khan has won more than a few accolades and his share of injuries. The latest addition to the latter happened when he was shooting in Croatia for the upcoming Yash Raj blockbuster, Fan. As part of the shoot, the actor had to chase a guy through a busy street which was when he sprained his leg and injured his hamstring.

Ranveer Singh: Ranveer didn’t injure himself during an action scene but during a dance sequence that he was performing during the shooting of Gunday film. Ranveer came crashing down the platform and landed on his face causing him several stitches.

PNN