New Delhi: With coronavirus spreading to more than 100 countries, the disease has now turned pandemic. The death toll is over 4,300 and more than 1,26,000 people have been affected by the disease. Yes, the recovery rate is quite high, but for that quick diagnosis of the disease is necessary.

As of now there is no readily available test kit for the dreaded virus. However, there are various methods by which one can easily detect the disease. Doctors across the world are carrying out the following tests to detect coronavirus.

To identify whether one has been infected by the virus, the lab can conduct the following tests:

Swab test: Here the lab professionals will take a special cotton swab and sample the inside of the throat or nose.

Nasal aspirate: In this method saline solution is injected into the patient’s nose and then bought out by suctioning it gently to conduct the test.

Tracheal aspirate: In this method a thin lighted tube also known as the bronchoscope is will be pushed into the lungs to collect the material for testing.

Sputum test: Sputum is a variation of mucus from the lungs. This can be coughed out or also the sample can be taken from the nose with a swab. However, in this test the cough has to be natural and not forced.

Blood test: In this method, the blood sample taken is examined for the presence of all variants of the coronavirus including flu. The blood sample can also be put through a sepcialised gene sequencing test to locate the virus also.

However, one doesn’t need to go for the test just for the sake it. Only if you the symptoms of fever, cough and sore throat then any of the five tests can be done. Also those who have been to countries hit by the virus or have come in close contact with people who have suffered the disease or have been to the affected countries need to go for the tests.

Even though there is no official prescribe drug to cure coronavirus, doctors are prescribing medicines that are used for flu. Drinking of plenty of water is also advisable as coronavirus tends to dehydrate the body.

Agencies