Bhubaneswar: Ministry of Railways has decided to revise the timings of some special trains in Southern Railway Jurisdiction. Four trains passing through ECoR jurisdiction and one originating train will run on revised timings at some stations over Southern Railway.

08496 Bhubaneswar-Rameswaram Special from Bhubaneswar beginning June 18, 2021 will arrive at Chennai Egmore at 0815 hours and will leave at 0830 hours towards Rameswaram.

03352 Alleppey-Dhanbad Special from Alleppey starting June 16 will run on revised timings at Ernakulam, Alwaye, Trichur, Wadakkancheri, Ottapalam and Palakkad stations.

02666 Kanyakumari-Howrah Special from Kanyakumari will have revised timings at Kanyakumari, Tirunevelli, Kovilpatti, Satur and Virudunagar stations from June 19.

02665 Howrah-Kanyakumari Special from Howrah beginning June 21 will have revised timings at Tiruneveli station.

08190 Ernakulam-Tata Special from Ernakulam starting June 23, will have revised timings at Ernakulam, Aluva, Thrisur, Palakkad, Podanur, Tiruppur, Erode and Salem stations.

The timings of the above trains at other scheduled stations will remain unchanged. Passengers are advised to follow National Train Enquiry System (NTES) to get the revised schedules at different stations.

PNN