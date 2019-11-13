High blood pressure is serious and can lead to heart and kidney diseases, strokes and other health problems. Thousands have high BP, but a good percent people don’t realize it because it has no symptoms. Adding a low glycemic food to your diet can help you to keep your blood pressure down:

Include these foods in your diet to control BP:

Tuna: Protein helps the body maintain and repair itself. Since protein doesn’t impact blood sugar levels, it won’t raise blood sugar levels. Protein also increases satiety, so relying on protein to feel full instead of bread, rice, or pasta may be a good way to manage your blood sugar.

Garlic: Garlic has the potential to help manage blood sugar. Garlic intake can lower fasting blood glucose, which is your blood sugar level when you haven’t eaten. Similar studies also suggest that onions have positive effects on blood sugar levels.

Pumpernickel bread: Bread are high in carbohydrates and quickly raise blood sugar levels. As a result, bread should be avoided. However, pumpernickel bread slows digestion and helps to stabilize blood sugar levels.

Sweet potatoes and yams: Regular potatoes have a high Glycemic Index (GI) score, but sweet potatoes and yams have low scores and are very nutritious. Sweet potato consumption may lower some markers of diabetes.

Oatmeal: Oatmeal has long been a common breakfast food. It’s made of oat groats, which are oat kernels with the husks removed. Oats have a GI score of 55 or lower, making them less likely to cause spikes and dips in blood sugar levels.

PNN