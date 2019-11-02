Human brain forms a very crucial part of a person. It is very essential to keep the brain as healthy as the body.
Brain health deteriorates as we age. So, the best thing to do is take a look at the diet. The fuel we choose for our bodies has the potential to harm or protect us.
Here are 5 of the worst foods for your brain health.
- Refined breads and pasta: Refined breads and pastas have been stripped of their nutrients so there’s no fiber to slow down their digestion. Instead, these processed carbohydrates rush through your system and spike your blood sugar. A diet comprised of refined carbohydrates has been linked to impaired memory in adults and kids.
- Red Meat: Meat consumption is the most important dietary link to Alzheimer’s disease, with eggs and high-fat dairy also contributing.
- Vegetable oils: High in omega-6s, an inflammatory fatty acid, consuming vegetable oils is linked with increased risk for Alzheimer’s. When our brains are inflamed, energy production goes down, the firing of neurons is slowed, and we’re often left mentally exhausted.
- Cheese: Pizza and cheese are the biggest sources of saturated fat. Higher saturated fat is linked with inflammation of the brain, higher risk of stroke, and impaired memory.
- Refined Sugar: Too much sugar causes inflammation in the brain. Too much sugar also reduces our brain-derived neurotropic factor (BDNF) levels. BDNF is crucial for learning and making new memories. Brain scans reveal that added sugar changes our brain chemistry in a way that looks very similar to our brains when we ingest cocaine or alcohol.