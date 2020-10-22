Jhabua (MP): A 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped by five persons, including a minor, over a period of two days at a village under Petlavad police station area in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district, police said on Thursday. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim Wednesday, a case was registered. All the five persons including the minor were apprehended, Jhabua district’s SP Ashutosh Gupta said.

According to the complainant, one of the accused, who was known to her, took her to a house in her village October 17. Four other men were already present there, the official said.

The accused allegedly gangraped her and threatened to kill her if she complained about the incident. The accused again accosted the victim the next day and took her to a forest, where they allegedly raped and threatened her again, the official added.