Puri: Five members of a family were injured, two of the seriously after more than 50 bombs were hurled at their house in Sandhapur village under Puri Sadar police station limits Wednesday.

The injured have been identified as Baishnav Bhoi (58), Sukumari Bhoi (60), Basumati Bhoi (26), Ajay Bhoi (32) and Akshaya Bhoi (19). All the injured have been admitted to the district headquarters hospital here. However, sources said that conditions of Akshaya and Basumati are critical.

Prima facie, it is suspected that the attack took place due to past enmity or land dispute. Further investigation into the matter is underway, said Puri Sadar police station Inspector In-Charge SK Mohanty.

According to police officials, a clash took place between two groups in the village Tuesday night. It spilled over to Wednesday when the rival group reached Baishnav’s house armed with sticks and sharp weapons. They first tried to attack two of the family members who were standing outside. However, the duo managed to get inside and bolt doors.

Failing to lay their hands on Baishnav’s family members of the rival group then hurled bombs at the house incessantly. Police tried to reach the spot but were held up by people for more than an hour. During the period the miscreants continued to hurl bombs at Baishnav’s house.

When finally police reached Baishnav’s house, the rival group members fled the spot.

