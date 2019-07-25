Kabul: At least five people were killed and 16 others injured as three blasts rocked Afghanistan’s Kabul Thursday morning, officials said.

According to Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi, the first blast at 8:10am in Police District 16 targeted a mini-bus of the Mines Ministry carrying its employees. Five people died while 16 others were injured in the blast. All were civilians including women and children, Xinhua news agency reported.

The second blast with a span of few minutes shook the same area and the third blast took place at Police District 9, he said, adding that an investigation is underway.

(IANS)